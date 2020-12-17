India developing roadmap for self reliance in energy: Oil minister Pradhan

NEW DELHI: As part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat push, India is developing a roadmap for Aatma Nirbhar Urja or self reliance in energy, petroleum and natural gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday.

Keeping China in mind, energy security is the bulwark on which the government is planning a self-reliant India push. This assumes significance given that India is a major global energy consumer - third largest importer of crude oil and the fourth largest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Speaking at lobby group ASSOCHAM's foundation week on Thursday, Pradhan said, “On the energy front, we are developing a clear roadmap of Aatma Nirbhar Urja for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. We have to ensure energy justice and end energy poverty in the country. This means more energy to improve the lives of Indians with a smaller carbon foot-print."

This push also comes in the backdrop of India’s role in creating a new energy security architecture for its neighbours, ranging from cross-border electricity trade to supplying petroleum products. India has also set a target of reducing India’s oil dependence by 10% to 67% (based on import dependence of 77% in 2014-15) by 2022.

Speaking on the theme 'Energy transition to fuel India’s Growth Path’, Pradhan said, “India is now among the fastest growing large economies of the world with a strong determination to end poverty, including energy poverty, in the country. This demands rapid expansion of energy consumption and energy security."

Every dollar per barrel increase in crude prices raises India’s oil import bill by ₹10,700 crore on an annualized basis. Rising energy prices will stoke inflation in the world’s third-largest oil importing economy, even as the government tries to pull India out of a recession.

“India is currently using only 6% of the world’s primary energy. Our per capita consumption of energy is about 40 percent of the global average. This, however, is rapidly changing," Pradhan said.

This also comes at a time when India is trying to expedite its energy security efforts and is looking at private investment to raise domestic oil and gas production, which has stagnated over the last few years. India is dependent on imports to meet its 83% of the demand and more than half of its natural gas requirements. The country is projected to see over $300 billion investment by 2030 in the oil and gas sector to meet rising demand.

“Our energy demand has almost recovered back to pre-Covid levels, particularly for petroleum products, on the back of rejuvenation of economic activities. We are confident that this recovery path in energy demand growth in India will sustain in the coming months," Pradhan said.

Indian refineries are currently operating at 100% capacity. This assumes importance as the Indian economy has been severely hit by the covid-19 pandemic. Energy consumption, especially electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy. This is a significant improvement from when India imposed the world’s largest and strictest to contain the virus that originated in Wuhan, China, leading to India’s petroleum product demand nosediving.

Some of the strategies adopted to meet this stated objective of energy security and energy transition include; a faster clean energy trajectory and leveraging green hydrogen. Mint reported about the government’ plan to invite bids for setting up green ammonia projects within six months to reduce import dependence. India also plans to launch a National Hydrogen Mission.

“Our government is also giving a push to adopt hydrogen fuel mix," Pradhan said.

Seen as a next-generation fuel, hydrogen is emission-free and has three times higher energy content per unit mass than petrol. Apart from reducing dependence on fossil fuels for mobility, these green hydrogen plants running on electricity produced by green energy sources will also provide grid-scale storage solutions, and provide feedstock for ammonia production.

“We have already initiated reforms to transform India from being just a passive market to an active manufacturing hub at the heart of global value chains," Pradhan said.

India is trying to attract foreign firms exploring a China-plus-one strategy for production. Some of the plans are gaining traction. Attracted by the Atma Nirbhar Bharat push, at least 15 firms have communicated to the union government their intent to manufacture 10 GW of wafer, and 20 GW each of solar cells and modules respectively here. This is expected to result in an investment of around $3 billion.

India is also pushing for a gas-based economy. Gas comprises about 6.2% of the country's primary energy mix, far behind the global average of 24%. The government plans to increase this to 15% by 2030. India’s gas demand is expected to be driven by fertiliser, power, city gas distribution, and steel sectors.

“On the investments front, we have envisaged a spend of $60 billion in creating gas infrastructure till 2024, including for pipelines, LNG terminals and CGD (city gas distribution) networks," Pradhan said.

To cushion itself from supply disruptions, India leveraged the depressed prices and lack of demand on account of the coronavirus pandemic and filled its existing strategic crude oil reserves. India is also exploring the possibility of storing crude oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve of the US as part of its energy security strategy. Such an arrangement will help India to tackle emergency situations and help it tide over short-term supply disruptions.

“This year we have achieved the milestone of completely filling all the Strategic Petroleum Reserves with a total capacity of 5.33 MMT constructed at Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur," Pradhan said.

