New Delhi: The losses of state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms) have dropped sharply by more than a third to Rs38,000 crore in 2019-20 from ₹61,360 crore in FY 19, said union power and new and renewable minister Raj Kumar Singh on Friday.

While launching the Ninth Annual Integrated Rating for State Power Distribution Utilities, Singh who is spearheading the government’s efforts to ensure 24X7 power for all, and the green energy push said that the gap between the cost of electricity bought (ACS or average cost of supply) and supplied (ARR or average realizable revenue) has also come down.

In a related development, five state distribution utilities of Gujarat and Haryana have topped the latest power ministry ratings for parameters such as operational, financial, regulatory and reform measures across 41 discoms spread across 22 states.

The annual exercise for state power discoms is aimed at helping banks and financial institutions assess risk while lending to the distribution utilities. These rankings for FY20 assume importance for discoms given that it will impact their borrowing from the state-owned financial institutions including PFC and Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd (REC), the largest lenders to the Indian power sector whose prudential norms have been tightened by the government.

It works like this. Higher a ranking a discom has, better will be the terms at which it will be able to access finance. This in turn will help instill financial discipline at discoms. With state run Power Finance Corp. Ltd (PFC) been given the mandate for the rating exercise, ICRA and CARE are the designated credit rating agencies for the same.

“He (Singh) added that the Indian power sector will beneﬁt from a fair and accurate assessment of the true position of the distribution sector which in turn will help in assessing and improving its performance. This will also assist state governments, lending institutions and other stakeholders to take important decisions," union power ministry said in a statement.

The top A+ grade has been given to five discoms—Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. The worst performing discoms with a C rating are Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd, Manipur State Power Distribution Company Ltd, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd.

“The operational and reform parameters viz. AT&C Losses, Efficiency of Power Purchase cost, Corporate Governance, etc. carry weightage of 43%. The financial parameters viz. cost coverage ratio, payables, receivables, timely submission of audited accounts, etc. carry weightage of 42%. External parameters relating to regulatory environment, State Govt. subsidy support, etc. have been assigned weightage of 15%," the report said.

This comes in the backdrop of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month approving the marquee ₹3.03 trillion power discom reform scheme, wherein the Centre’ share will be ₹97,631 crore. The funds will be released to discoms subject to them meeting reform-related milestones.

Singh said that those discoms who fall low in ranking can’t access the funds through this scheme unless they formalize plans to bring down their losses, get their respective state government’s approval and share the plans with the union government.

“Where the distribution companies are in losses, the states will be able to draw funds under the scheme only if they institute measures to reduce these losses. Therefore, the funding is reforms linked," the power ministry statement added.

These rankings come at time when the Union cabinet may shortly consider the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, that aims to de-license power supply, allowing multiple distributors in the same area and giving consumers the option to switch power suppliers as reported by Mint on Friday. According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, the bill is in the tentative list of government’s legislative and financial business that is expected to be taken up during the monsoon session of Parliament that begins on Monday.

The country’ electricity demand is picking up after the dip during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with India’ peak power demand crossing 200-gigawatt (GW) mark. As part of its energy transition efforts, India is also working towards electrification of economy by developing action plans for greening of electricity.

