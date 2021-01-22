India’ electricity demand records a new high on Friday morning

NEW DELHI : In a strong indication of the much-awaited economic recovery, India’ power demand recorded a new high of 187.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday morning.

This surpassed the previous all-time high electricity demand of 185.82 GW for the country that was recorded on 20 January (Wednesday). This also comes in the backdrop of Reserve Bank of India’ January bulletin stating a strengthening economic recovery and comparing the revival to a “phoenix-like" rise.

Energy consumption, especially that of electricity and refinery products, is usually linked to overall demand in the economy. The Friday’ record power demand comes in the backdrop of other economic indicators such as refineries, GST collections, and railway freight witnessing a revival. India’s peak demand in FY19 was 168.74GW.

“A fresh record has been created in power demand breaching the previous record of 1,85,820 MW which was created on 20/01/2021. Today the power demand touched 1,87,300 MW at 10:28 am. This again underscores the growing strength of our economy," power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said in a tweet.

India has an installed power-generation capacity of 373.43GW. Indian economy has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The country’ peak electricity demand came down with commercial and industrial power demand taking a hit after many factories shut down. However, domestic consumption, which generates comparatively lower tariffs, went up.

Of India’s total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption accounts for 41.16% and 17.69%, respectively. Commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24% of demand.

“The rapid growth in demand also underscores the benefits of empowering the poor which our Government did under Saubhagya," Singh said in another tweet.

Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, or the Saubhagya scheme has been responsible for universal electrification in the country and funded the cost of last-mile connectivity to ‘willing households'.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via