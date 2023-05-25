India takes lead in clean energy investment: IEA

India takes lead in clean energy investment: IEA1 min read 25 May 2023, 05:01 PM IST
India’s robust clean energy industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with solar investments taking centrestage. The IEA report emphasizes that solar power is poised to overtake investments in oil production for the first time, underscoring India’s commitment to renewable energy sources.
New Delhi: India is emerging as a global leader in clean energy investment, surpassing spending on fossil fuels, as the country accelerates its transition towards sustainable energy solutions, according to a report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Thursday.
