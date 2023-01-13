India emerging as front-runner in fight against climate change: Hardeep Singh Puri

The minister said for automobile industry, the Auto Expo is an exposition of the country’s technology, capability and vision of the mobility for tomorrow
New Delhi: India is emerging as a front runner in the global fight against climate change, Union Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, noting that the country is progressing fast on its energy transition agenda.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India is emerging as a front runner in the global fight against climate change, Union Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, noting that the country is progressing fast on its energy transition agenda.
Speaking at Auto Expo-2023, the minister said for automobile industry, the event will be an exposition of the country’s technology, capability and vision of the mobility for tomorrow - safer, cleaner, connected and shared. For the visitors, it will be an experience of the mobility eco-system that is unfolding every day and offering better solutions for all our requirements.
Speaking at Auto Expo-2023, the minister said for automobile industry, the event will be an exposition of the country’s technology, capability and vision of the mobility for tomorrow - safer, cleaner, connected and shared. For the visitors, it will be an experience of the mobility eco-system that is unfolding every day and offering better solutions for all our requirements.
“It will also provide a platform for domestic & international investors and other stakeholders," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the progress made by India in terms of ethanol blending, the minister said that we have increased the ethanol blending in petrol from 1.53% in 2013-14 to 10.17% in 2022, which was well ahead of November 2022 deadline and advanced its target to achieve 20% ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to 2025-26.
He said that this has resulted not only augmenting the country’s energy security but also translated into a forex savings of over Rs. 41,500 crores, reduced GHG emissions of 27 lakh MT and has benefitted farmers with expeditious payment of over Rs.40,600 crores made to the farmers.
The minister also mentioned about the reduction in security deposit amount from 5% to 1% extending a benefit of around Rs. 400 crores to ethanol suppliers for ease of doing business and reduction of the GST on bio-fuel from 18% to 5%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Puri said that government is setting up five 2G ethanol bio-refineries in the country at Panipat (Parali) in Haryana, Bathinda in Punjab, Bargarh (Parali) in Odisha, Numaligarh (Bamboo) in Assam and Devangere in Karnataka.
“We are also launching a global alliance on biofuels, along with US and Brazil during India’s Presidency of G20", he said.