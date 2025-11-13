Mint Explainer | How India is emerging as the epicentre of global energy demand
With prospects of continued growth in industries and transportation, India is expected to emerge as the driving force of global energy demand. What are the factors behind the projected demand growth, and what does it mean for India?
New Delhi: The International Energy Agency (IEA) has projected that India will become the largest demand hub for energy, including oil, gas, and electricity, by 2035. In its latest energy outlook, the intergovernmental organization said that over the next 10 years, nearly half of the additional global energy demand would come from India.