OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  India Energy Exchange resumes trading of renewable energy certificates
Listen to this article

New Delhi: India Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday said that it has resumed trading of renewable energy certificates (RECs) effective 24 November, after a gap of almost 16 months.

A power exchange functions on the lines of commodity exchanges and provides a platform for buyers and sellers of electricity to enter into spot contracts for the same day, coming day, and on a weekly basis up to 11 days. Of about 1,381 billion units (BU) of electricity consumed in India, only 7% is traded on power exchanges.

“The last REC trade session took place in June 2020," IEX said in a statement and added, “The trade has been resumed in line with APTEL’s recent order dated 09.11.2021 and CERC order dated 18.11.2021"

India presently has two power exchanges India Energy Exchange (IEX) and PXIL. Pranurja Solution Ltd, led by BSE, PTC India Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd., has been given permission by India’s apex power sector regulator Central Electricity Regulatory Commission to start the country’s third power exchange.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout