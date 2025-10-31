Bombed Russian refineries, cooler days in Europe: Demand for Indian petro-goods may be about to surge
Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 31 Oct 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
Damaged Russian refineries, advancing European winter, and the debut of sanctions on Russian oil - The stage seems set for a demand surge for Indian refiners, which have widened their crude sourcing in the last few years
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Crippled refineries in Russia and the advancing winter in Europe are expected to pump up demand for Indian petro-products till the end of March. The Indian refineries may be in prime position to tap the demand, given that they have expanded their crude oil sourcing over the years, and completed scheduled annual maintenance.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story