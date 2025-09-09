Govt calls for industry inputs on increasing power efficiency through India Energy Stack

New Delhi: The union power ministry has invited stakeholders' views on integrating new information technology solutions to increase power efficiency and build a 'utility intelligence platform' under the India Energy Stack (IES), a digital public infrastructure initiative. The platform aims to make the ecosystem more interoperable, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The IES aims to enable a connected, intelligent, and interoperable energy ecosystem. As part of this initiative, a utility intelligence platform will be developed using standardised and open APIs and protocols, in collaboration with selected power distribution utilities. This platform will help unlock data from various IT/OT systems to drive innovation and efficiency across the sector," the ministry said.

The ministry's survey will also evaluate stakeholders' readiness to participate in the energy stack, and the government has encouraged utilities and technology providers to factor IES standards into early designs to reduce retrofitting costs.

"As the IES will define open standards and interoperability frameworks, all stakeholders — utilities, technology providers, and innovators — are encouraged to factor these standards into the early design of their products and platforms. Early adoption will help organisations remain future-ready, minimise retrofit costs, and support a unified, innovation-driven power sector," the ministry said.

Emulating Aadhaar and UPI IES, a digital ecosystem that covers power generators, distributors and consumers, aims to improve grid management to help achieve India's target of net-zero emissions by 2070.

The power ministry has created a separate task force for IES and is likely to provide unique identifiers to consumers, utilities and transactions, and allow real-time, consent-based data sharing. In doing so it aims to emulate the success of other platforms such as Aadhar and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which provide clear identifiers and generate accurate data for policymaking.