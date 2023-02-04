New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru on 6 February, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. To be held from 6-8 February, IEW is aimed to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

“The event will bring together leaders from traditional and non-traditional energy industry, governments, and academia to discuss the challenges and opportunities that a responsible energy transition presents," the PMO said.

According to the PMO, the event it will see the more than 30 ministers from across the world. Over 30,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors and 500 speakers will gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities of India’s energy future.

During the programme, the prime minister will participate in a round-table interaction with global oil and gas CEOs. He will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.

The ethanol blending programme has been a key focus areas of the government to achieve Aatmanirbharta in the field of energy. Due to sustained efforts of the government, ethanol production capacity has seen a six times increase since 2013-14.

The achievements over the last eight years under the Ethanol Blending Programme & Biofuels Programme have not only augmented India’s energy security but have also resulted in a host of other benefits including reduction of 318 lakh metric tonne of CO2 emissions and foreign exchange savings of around ₹54,000 crore.

As a result, there has been payment of around ₹81,800 crore towards ethanol supplies during 2014 to 2022 and transfer of more than ₹49,000 crore to farmers.

In line with the ethanol blending roadmap, the prime minister will launch E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 11 states/union territories. E20 is a blend of 20% ethanol with petrol. The government aims to achieve a complete 20% blending of ethanol by 2025, and oil marketing companies are setting up 2G-3G ethanol plants that will facilitate the progress.

According to a release from the PMO, the prime minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally, which will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for the green fuels.

He will launch the uniforms under ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil. Guided by the vision of the prime minister to phase out single-use plastic, Indian Oil has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made from recycled polyester (rPET) & cotton.

Each set of uniform of Indian Oil’s customer attendant shall support recycling of around 28 used PET bottles. Indian Oil is taking this initiative further through ‘Unbottled’ - a brand for sustainable garments, launched for merchandise made from recycled polyester.

Under this brand, Indian Oil targets to meet the requirement of uniforms for the customer attendants of other Oil Marketing Companies, non-combat uniforms for Army, uniforms/ dresses for Institutions & sales to retail customers.

The prime minister will also dedicate the twin-cooktop model of the Indian Oil’s Indoor Solar Cooking System and flag-off its commercial roll-out.