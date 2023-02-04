India Energy Week: PM Modi to launch key green energy initiatives on 6 Feb
The prime minister will also flag off the Green Mobility Rally, which will witness participation of vehicles running on green energy sources and will help create public awareness for the green fuels.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru on 6 February, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. To be held from 6-8 February, IEW is aimed to showcase India’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.
