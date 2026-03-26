Indian ethanol producers are pushing for an increase in the fuel blending ratio and a mandate for flex-fuel vehicles, following the sharp rise in crude oil prices due to the ongoing war in West Asia.
Mint Explainer | West Asia war is a leg-up for ethanol, but at what cost?
SummaryIndia has already touched 20% blending in petrol, using ethanol made from maize, rice and sugarcane. Should it convert more food to fuel and at what cost?
Indian ethanol producers are pushing for an increase in the fuel blending ratio and a mandate for flex-fuel vehicles, following the sharp rise in crude oil prices due to the ongoing war in West Asia.
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