India eyes cheap oil to refill strategic reserves amid geopolitical turmoil
SummaryWith Brent crude falling to multi-year lows, New Delhi is mulling replenishing its strategic oil stockpiles. Tensions with Pakistan and global demand uncertainty have also added fresh urgency to India’s energy security push.
New Delhi: India plans to take advantage of a drop in global crude oil prices to refill its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR), two people aware of the matter told Mint. The move comes amid renewed geopolitical risks and a fresh budgetary push to bolster the country’s energy security infrastructure.