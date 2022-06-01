India eyes coal import from Russia, Australia, Indonesia

The govt may shortly initiate negotiations with Russia, Australia, Indonesia and South Africa to help state-run Coal India import coal at a discounted rate as an emergency measure to avoid a fuel shortage for the country’s strained power plants and create buffer stocks, two govt officials aware of the plan said
NEW DELHI :The government may shortly initiate negotiations with Russia, Australia, Indonesia and South Africa to help state-run Coal India Ltd import coal at a discounted rate as an emergency measure to avoid a fuel shortage for the country’s strained power plants and create buffer stocks, two government officials aware of the plan said.
India opted for the government-to-government import route as domestic supplies will not be able to meet the requirements of daily fuelling of power plants and to build sufficient stocks for the June-to-September monsoon season when mining and coal off-take slows down because of heavy rains or flooding.
The surge in power demand has resulted in a sharp depletion of fuel stocks at power plants. According to data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the 173 power plants that it tracks have a coal stock of 23.32 million tonnes (mt), only around 35% of the required stock. A total of 84 power plants fuelled by domestic coal had less than a fourth of their prescribed fuel stock, and nine plants running on imported coal had critical coal inventory.
The government fears the depleted stocks could lead to an even larger power crisis in September and October if state-run electricity distribution companies fail to stock sufficient coal in preparation for the monsoon.
The government-to-government negotiations will be spearheaded by the external affairs ministry, and will involve the ministries of finance, coal and power, and state-run Coal India.
“The ministry of external affairs is exploring diplomatic channels from all available sources for importing coal for blending purposes," said a senior government official, one of the two cited above, requesting anonymity.
The planned coal imports for fuelling state-run and private power plants are in addition to the imports by NTPC Ltd and Damodar Valley Corp.
The imports by India, which has the world’s fourth-largest coal reserves, come amid blackouts due to a surge in electricity demand that got exacerbated by an intense heatwave. India’s power plants burn around 2 million tonnes (mt) of coal daily to generate electricity.
“The plan is to get coal at negotiated rates from the largest coal-producing nations—Russia, Australia, Indonesia and South Africa. So, it makes sense for Coal India to import on behalf of state gencos and IPPs (independent power producers) as it will provide better negotiating power," the second official said, also declining to be named.
Queries emailed to spokespeople for India’s ministries of external affairs, finance, coal and power, and Coal India on Tuesday morning weren’t answered till press time.
The Union government has taken a raft of measures to ensure that lights remain on, including directing domestic coal-based plants to import coal to meet at least 10% of their requirements to blend with domestic coal and invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act to make it compulsory for all imported coal-fuelled plants to generate power at their full capacity. Also, the Union power ministry has directed all gencos to place orders for coal imports by the end of May or import a higher quantum of coal for blending up to October.
In a 26 May order to power generating companies, or gencos, the Union power ministry said, “if the orders for import of coal for blending are not placed by Gencos by 31.05.2022 and if the imported coal for blending purpose do not start arriving at the power plant by 15.06.2022, the defaulter Gencos would have to import coal for blending purpose to the extent of 15% (in order to meet the shortfall of imported coal for blending purpose in quarter 1, i.e. Apr-June 2022) in the remaining period up to 31.10.2022."
Coal remains the mainstay of India’s energy mix and accounts for more than 51%, or 204.08GW, of India’s installed capacity of 399.49GW. While Coal India’s annual production target is 651 mt for the current fiscal, coal offtake is expected to be 857 mt. The plan is to meet the 1 billion tonne production target by FY24.
While the onset of early monsoon and drop in temperature has tempered demand that had reached a record high peak power demand met of 207.11GW and a peak power shortage of 10.77GW on 29 April, the high load is back again. The peak demand met on Monday was 201.79GW, according to data from state-run Power System Operation Corp. Ltd (Posoco), which oversees the country’s critical electricity load management functions. The peak shortage on Monday was 1.173GW, as against 8.12GW a month ago.