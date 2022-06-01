India eyes coal import from Russia, Australia, Indonesia

The Union government has taken a raft of measures to ensure that lights remain on, including directing domestic coal-based plants to import coal to meet at least 10% of their requirements to blend with domestic coal and invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act to make it compulsory for all imported coal-fuelled plants to generate power at their full capacity. Also, the Union power ministry has directed all gencos to place orders for coal imports by the end of May or import a higher quantum of coal for blending up to October.