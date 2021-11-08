New Delhi: India faced 1.2% power deficit till October, with the shortfall expected to be normalised by year-end, the union power ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“India had a massive power deficit of -16.6% in 2007-08. Even in 2011-12, it was -10.6 %. Through the multi pronged, comprehensive and aggressive interventions of the government, this deficit is near about wiped out, consistently over the last 3 years: -.4% In 2020-21, -.7% in 2019-20 and -.8% in 2018-19," the statement said.

“The current year, up till October, it has been -1.2%; the marginal spike being attributable to the annual post monsoon pressure on power output. This is also likely to normalize by the end of the year," the statement added.

India’s daily electricity consumption has crossed 4 billion units, resulting in an 18% spike in coal consumption during August-September 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

“This has been made possible by massive policy and infrastructure interventions through schemes of this government: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), Integrated Power Development Scheme ( IPDS ), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya)," the statement said.

This comes at a time of depleted fuel stocks at power plants have led to concerns about a possible electricity shortage. This assumes significance given that coal-fuelled power projects totalling 202.22 gigawatt (GW) remain the mainstay of India’s power generation and account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity. The coal stock situation has improved since then.

“The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), was brought in on 25th July, 2015 for infrastructure push in the rural sector – setting up of transmission and sub transmission systems. The Integrated Power Development Scheme ( IPDS ),was brought in on 20th November, 2014 for to fill in power infrastructure gaps in urban areas. The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) scheme launched on 25th September, 2017, had the vision to take electricity to every household (willing), and has been able to supply electricity connections to 2.8 to crore households which were hither to in darkness," the statement said.

The government’s efforts are to ensure 24X7 power that is reliable, sustainable and affordable. The government implemented the ₹16,320-crore Saubhagya scheme, that provided electricity to all Indian households during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

The coal shortage has coincided this year with a sharp spike in electricity demand, growth in number of electricity consumers and inadequate stocking up by power projects before monsoon. Also heavy rains in September impacted coal production and dispatch and non-payments of coal dues also contributed towards inadequate supplies.

This comes at a time when the government is also working on the marquee ₹3.03 trillion power distribution company (discom) reform scheme.

