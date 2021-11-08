India faced 1.2% power deficit till October: Government

“The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), was brought in on 25th July, 2015 for infrastructure push in the rural sector – setting up of transmission and sub transmission systems. The Integrated Power Development Scheme ( IPDS ),was brought in on 20th November, 2014 for to fill in power infrastructure gaps in urban areas. The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya) scheme launched on 25th September, 2017, had the vision to take electricity to every household (willing), and has been able to supply electricity connections to 2.8 to crore households which were hither to in darkness," the statement said.