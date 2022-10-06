India fastest in energy transition among major economies: RK Singh

The assembly is the apex decision-making body of ISA, in which each member country is represented. This body makes decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA’s Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective. The assembly meets annually at the ministerial level at the ISA’s seat. It assesses the aggregate effect of the programmes and other activities in terms of deployment of solar energy, performance, reliability, cost and scale of finance, said a statement from the ministry of new and renewable energy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}