India’s gas crisis: How Iran war poses an outsized threat—explained in charts

The main reason for the drop in domestic production was the collapse of output from KG-D6, an offshore block owned by Reliance Industries and British Petroleum along the coast of Andhra Pradesh. It has been revived after 2021, along with investments by government-owned ONGC in the same area, but production hasn’t reached the 2011-12 peak. When it comes to new players and new capacity, the government introduced the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) in 2017 to allot blocks to interested companies on a continuous basis. This policy gave companies greater freedom to choose oil and gas blocks, and was based on a revenue-sharing model and lower royalty rates. Blocks have been allotted, but discoveries and production will take time.