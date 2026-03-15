India is currently facing a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the conflict in West Asia has disrupted supplies. Petronet LNG Ltd, which effectively funnels about one-third of India’s gas supplies, invoked a force majeure clause with its largest supplier last week, after its liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers were unable to reach Ras Laffan, a loading port in Qatar, due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. Two days later, QatarEnergy, the LNG supplier, issued its own force majeure to Petronet LNG. The ongoing war has brought maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to a halt, a busy channel used to transport oil and gas to many countries, including India. The impasse has highlighted India’s dependence on gas imports, particularly from Qatar, and how that impact isspread across a range of sectors.
India’s gas crisis: How Iran war poses an outsized threat—explained in charts
India is currently facing a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as the conflict in West Asia has disrupted supplies. Petronet LNG Ltd, which effectively funnels about one-third of India’s gas supplies, invoked a force majeure clause with its largest supplier last week, after its liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers were unable to reach Ras Laffan, a loading port in Qatar, due to the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. Two days later, QatarEnergy, the LNG supplier, issued its own force majeure to Petronet LNG. The ongoing war has brought maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to a halt, a busy channel used to transport oil and gas to many countries, including India. The impasse has highlighted India’s dependence on gas imports, particularly from Qatar, and how that impact isspread across a range of sectors.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More