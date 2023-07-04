New Delhi: The government is set to host the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2023) in New Delhi from 5-7 July, 2023. The conference aims to bring together global leaders in scientific research, policy-making, academia, and industry to discuss advancements and emerging technologies in the green hydrogen sector.

Organized by the ministry of new and renewable energy in collaboration with the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, council of scientific and industrial research, office of the principal scientific advisor to the government, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the conference seeks to foster a sustainable ecosystem in the green hydrogen sector.

Union power and new & renewable energy minister R. K. Singh will inaugurate the conference on July 5 in the presence of Union MoS for petroleum & natural gas Rameshwar Teli. The valedictory session will include addresses from Union minister of petroleum & natural gas and housing & urban affairs Hardeep Puri, and Union minister of state for science & technology and minister of state in the prime minister’s office Jitendra Singh.

The conference aims to explore the establishment of a green hydrogen ecosystem and facilitate discussions on hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and downstream applications. It will also cover topics such as green financing, human resource upskilling, startup initiatives, and international best practices in the sector.

The conference will feature plenary talks, expert panel discussions, and technical deliberations, providing an opportunity for industry and research participants to delve into national and global priorities aligned with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission. Launched on January 4, 2023, the mission aims to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production, utilization, and export, contributing to the country’s target of achieving net zero by 2070.

Over three days, the conference will include more than 25 deep-dive sessions, engaging experts from the US, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Africa, and other countries. Their perspectives will be shared with top Indian government officials, scientists, industry representatives, and other stakeholders to chart the best path forward for decarbonization.

The conference has garnered significant interest from stakeholders, attracting demonstrations and prototypes by public sector undertakings (PSUs), private companies, and startups. It will also facilitate business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings.

Industry leaders such as IOC, REC, NTPC, Toyota Kirloskar, Mitsui OSK Lines, Larsen & Toubro, Evonik, HAL Offshore Ltd, Ashok Leyland, Toyota-Kiroskar, KPIT Pune, Tata Power, and Hero Future Energies will be represented. Additionally, prominent research institutions, including the National Chemical Laboratory, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and regulatory bodies like the Bureau of Indian Standards, will participate.

The conference program will feature sessions on hydrogen production, storage, distribution, fuel cells, electrolyzers, hydrogen in mobility, integrated hydrogen systems, hydrogen in industries, and disruptive science and technology. The event will conclude with a valedictory session on July 7.