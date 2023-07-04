India gears up to host international conference on green hydrogen, driving sustainable innovation2 min read 04 Jul 2023, 07:56 PM IST
The conference seeks to foster a sustainable ecosystem in the green hydrogen sector
New Delhi: The government is set to host the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2023) in New Delhi from 5-7 July, 2023. The conference aims to bring together global leaders in scientific research, policy-making, academia, and industry to discuss advancements and emerging technologies in the green hydrogen sector.
