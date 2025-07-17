India’s green infra surge could spark export wave, says Macquarie’s Dooley
India's rapidly growing green energy sector presents export opportunities, according to Macquarie's Mark Dooley. With increased investment in renewable projects and electric vehicles, Indian companies are set to provide scalable solutions to global markets facing inflation and supply chain issues.
India’s rapidly expanding green energy infrastructure—particularly in renewable power, battery storage, and electric mobility—has the potential to be exported as globalcompanies look for alternatives, according to Mark Dooley, global head of Macquarie Asset Management Green Investments, Macquarie Group.