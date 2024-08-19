Data explainer: India’s green energy goals face stiff test
Summary
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the goal of reaching 500 GW green energy capacity in six years. While the pace has improved lately, much work remains.
On 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's ambitious goal to achieve 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil-based energy capacity by 2030, covering renewables like solar, wind, biomass, and small hydro power, alongside nuclear and large hydro power. Although the country missed its previous target of 175 GW of renewables by 2022, recent developments suggest that India might still have a shot at reaching this goal.