Mint Explainer | India has its first hydrogen train. Is its green hydrogen mission on track?

When India's first hydrogen-powered train ran between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana earlier this month, it joined Japan, Germany, the US and China in deploying the technology. The milestone comes three years after the launch of the nearly ₹20,000 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission, with a domestic hydrogen ecosystem now beginning to take shape.
Mint examines the progress so far, and what it will take to make green hydrogen commercially viable.
Why does green hydrogen matter to India?
India's rising energy import bill underscores the case for green hydrogen.
In the April-June quarter, the country's crude oil import bill jumped 61% year-on-year to $49.8 billion despite lower import volumes, as geopolitical tensions pushed up prices. With more than 85% of its crude oil imported, every supply disruption carries a heavy economic cost. Electric vehicles, meanwhile, rely on battery and critical mineral supply chains dominated by countries such as China.