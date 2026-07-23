Mint Explainer | India has its first hydrogen train. Is its green hydrogen mission on track?

Radhika P Nair
3 min read23 Jul 2026, 03:05 PM IST
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Green hydrogen can reduce dependence on both imported fossil fuels and vulnerable supply chains while helping decarbonize refineries, fertilizers, steel, shipping and heavy transport. (Bloomberg)
Summary
India has begun building a green hydrogen ecosystem, but high costs, weak demand and infrastructure gaps need to be addressed soon for the National Green Hydrogen Mission to scale beyond pilot projects.

When India's first hydrogen-powered train ran between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana earlier this month, it joined Japan, Germany, the US and China in deploying the technology. The milestone comes three years after the launch of the nearly 20,000 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission, with a domestic hydrogen ecosystem now beginning to take shape.

Mint examines the progress so far, and what it will take to make green hydrogen commercially viable.

Why does green hydrogen matter to India?

India's rising energy import bill underscores the case for green hydrogen.

In the April-June quarter, the country's crude oil import bill jumped 61% year-on-year to $49.8 billion despite lower import volumes, as geopolitical tensions pushed up prices. With more than 85% of its crude oil imported, every supply disruption carries a heavy economic cost. Electric vehicles, meanwhile, rely on battery and critical mineral supply chains dominated by countries such as China.

Green hydrogen can reduce dependence on both imported fossil fuels and vulnerable supply chains while helping decarbonize refineries, fertilizers, steel, shipping and heavy transport. The National Green Hydrogen Mission is, therefore, as much an energy security strategy as a climate initiative, aimed at cutting imports, meeting India's 2070 net-zero target and building a globally competitive clean energy industry.

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Where does India's hydrogen mission stand?

Three years on, the 19,744-crore National Green Hydrogen Mission has begun laying the foundations of a hydrogen economy, though commercial deployment remains limited.

The programme targets annual production of 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, but only about 8,000 tonnes per annum had been commissioned by February 2026, according to government data.

The government is building the ecosystem alongside production. Under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, it has awarded incentives for 862,000 tonnes of annual hydrogen production and 3,000MW of domestic electrolyser manufacturing capacity.

To spur demand, it has signed long-term green ammonia supply agreements covering 724,000 tonnes annually across 13 fertilizer plants, while also supporting hydrogen valleys, ports, mobility projects and industrial pilots. Companies including JSW Energy and Indian Oil have also begun commissioning commercial projects.

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Why do projects like the hydrogen train matter?

The hydrogen train may have grabbed headlines, but experts such as Aravind Kumar Chandiran, professor at IIT Madras, say it is testing far more than rail transport.

It is helping test the hydrogen value chain—from production and refuelling infrastructure to fuel cells, safety standards and regulatory coordination. Hydrogen valleys, ports, green ammonia projects and industrial pilots are similarly designed to test technologies, business models and regulations before large-scale deployment.

What's holding back India's hydrogen economy?

The biggest challenge remains cost. Green hydrogen currently costs 400-560 per kg, compared with 150-225 per kg for conventional grey hydrogen, making large-scale adoption uneconomical without policy support. Renewable electricity accounts for 60-70% of production costs, while electrolysers, storage, transport and financing add further expense.

India also needs to build domestic manufacturing capacity for electrolysers and other hydrogen technologies. Without localization, the country risks replacing dependence on imported crude with dependence on imported hydrogen equipment. Developing local supply chains will be critical to making the industry globally competitive.

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Where will demand come from?

Creating demand will be as important as expanding supply. The first market is expected to come from industries that already use hydrogen, particularly refineries and fertilizer plants, before extending to steel, shipping and heavy transport. The government has already signed long-term green ammonia supply agreements with fertiliser companies and is working on Green Hydrogen Consumption Obligations that would require industries to gradually replace grey hydrogen with greener alternatives.

Exports could provide an additional market, but industry experts say long-term success will depend on robust domestic demand. The sector will achieve commercial scale only when green hydrogen becomes cost-competitive enough for industries to adopt without sustained government support.

About the Author

Radhika P Nair

Radhika P Nair is National Editor at Mint, bringing two decades of journalistic rigour to the newsroom. Since joining Mint in September 2025, she has specialised in crafting high-impact analytical narratives for Mint Long Story, focusing on startups, consumer brands, technology, the internet economy and travel.<br><br>A veteran of India’s digital evolution, Radhika has tracked the country’s startup ecosystem for over 15 years. She has reported on the rise of pioneers such as Flipkart, Zomato, Freshworks and Paytm from their nascent stages. Her career is defined by marquee reportage, including breaking the news of Flipkart’s historic $1-billion fundraise in 2014, then the largest by an Indian startup.<br><br>Before Mint, Radhika was Editorial Head at YourStory Media and contributed to leading publications including The Economic Times, NDTV Profit and Outlook Traveller. Her work is characterised by a human-focused, data-driven approach that seeks to understand shifting consumer behaviour with accuracy and depth. She is a two-time recipient of the Best Story of the Year award at The Economic Times. Notably, her Mint Long Story on Kochi’s water metro was cited in the 2026 Economic Survey of the Government of India.<br><br>Radhika holds a Master’s degree in Journalism, where she secured the first rank, and is a university gold medallist in Economics. Based in Chennai, she is an avid traveller who finds joy in a well-cooked meal and is rediscovering her passion for fiction.

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