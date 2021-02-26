India hosting global dam experts meet in backdrop of Uttarakhand flash floods

NEW DELHI: India is hosting a high-level meeting of the Paris-headquartered International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD). This symposium of experts on dams, to end tomorrow, comes in the backdrop of one of the worst human and ecological tragedy following a glacier burst and flash floods in Uttarakhand .

The incident earlier this month has renewed concerns over hydropower projects in the ecologically fragile and earthquake-prone Himalayan region.

Hydropower has long been a subject of controversy in states such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. These concerns come in the backdrop of the Sikkim earthquake in September 2011, the Uttarakhand floods in 2013 and ecological concerns such as further endangering black-necked crane (Grus nigricollis), red panda, the Himalayan black bear, the musk deer, and medicinal plants and rare orchids in Arunachal Pardesh.

With 45.69 giga watt (GW), hydropower accounts for more than a tenth or 12.23% of India’s installed power generation capacity of 373.43 GW. Also, India plans to add 45 GW of hydropower capacity to its energy basket.

This meeting on “Sustainable Development of Dams and River Basins", has been organised in collaboration with India’s Central Water Commission (CWC), Dam Rehabilitation Improvement Project (DRIP) and National Hydrology Project (NHP).

The cabinet committee on economic affairs recently approved the second and third phases of Rs10,211 crore Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) to improve the safety and operational performance of 736 dams across the country.

“The achievement of flagship programmes of Ministry of Jal Shakti namely Dam Rehabilitation Improvement Project (DRIP) to improve the safety and operational performance of large dams and its appurtenances structures in addition to institutional strengthening and National Hydrology Project (NHP) with the World Bank assistance will be the presented to the Global Dam Community who are keen and looking forward to India’s development and successful implementation of DRIP as well as NHP," India’ power ministry said in a recent statement.

“In addition, the Dam Safety Bill which has been approved by Lok Sabha, in order to put regulatory mechanism in place, to provide for proper surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of all dams in India, which has been enacted will be publicised," the statement added.

As ecological concerns rise, developing hydropower projects has increasingly become difficult, with large multilateral lenders being averse to such projects. Also, apart from high tariffs that has resulted in around 100GW of electricity potential in India’s rivers lying untapped, hydropower project construction is time-consuming and tedious. However, it does carry a strategic imperative, wherein the control on river water flow acts as a force-multiplier during times of aggression.

India is also working on a North East Water Management Authority (NEWMA) to evolve a consolidated strategy for management of the region’s water resources. The apex authority for developing all projects related to hydropower, agriculture, biodiversity conservation, flood control, inland water transport, forestry, fishery, and eco-tourism in the region will spearhead India’s efforts to establish prior user rights on water from the rivers that originate in China.

