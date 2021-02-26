India hosting global dam experts meet in backdrop of Uttarakhand flash floods

“The achievement of flagship programmes of Ministry of Jal Shakti namely Dam Rehabilitation Improvement Project (DRIP) to improve the safety and operational performance of large dams and its appurtenances structures in addition to institutional strengthening and National Hydrology Project (NHP) with the World Bank assistance will be the presented to the Global Dam Community who are keen and looking forward to India’s development and successful implementation of DRIP as well as NHP," India’ power ministry said in a recent statement.