India hosts first meeting of governing board of BIMSTEC Energy Centre

“India’s ‘Neighbourhood first’ and ‘Act East’ policies were highlighted during the meeting and a snapshot of areas where BIMSTEC countries can learn and adapt from each other was also presented," the Ministry of Power said.
As host, India made a presentation on establishing BIMSTEC Energy Centre (BEC) in the premises of the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bengaluru.
“Ghanshyam Prasad, chairperson, CEA, was nominated as the first executive director of the Energy Centre. The meeting considered and finalized the note on ‘Host Country Agreement between the Government of Republic of India and the BIMSTEC Secretariat’. The same was recommended to the seventh meeting of BIMSTEC Permanent Working Committee for consideration," the ministry said.
Considering the current energy scenario in the BIMSTEC region, the meeting recommended addition of the cyber security, green hydrogen, and energy transition areas under the specialised wings of BEC.
“The member countries appreciated India’s efforts for organizing the first meeting of the Governing Board of BIMSTEC Energy Centre. The countries expressed that such meetings of the BIMSTEC will happen more frequently," the ministry added.