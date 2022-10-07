India in talks with Angola, Algeria for LNG supplies

India has also sought expedited production at the 12.88-million-tonne-per-annum (mtpa) Mozambique LNG project where public sector undertakings, BPCL, ONGC and Indian Oil have a combined stake of 30%. The project operated by TotalEnergies is under force majeure and all project personnel had to be withdrawn from the site after an attack by Islamist militants in March 2021 in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique.