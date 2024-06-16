India in talks with Equinor for SPR, securing long-term LNG deals
Summary
- To bolster energy security, India is negotiating for strategic petroleum reserves and long-term LNG contracts amid Opec production cuts
The Indian government is in discussions with Norwegian energy giant Equinor to secure its participation in India’s strategic petroleum reserves (SPR). In a related move, negotiations are also ongoing for long-term liquified natural gas (LNG) deals from Equinor’s extensive portfolio in the US and Qatar, according to two people aware of the development.