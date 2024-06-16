Energy security

India currently has a crude storage capacity of 5.3 million tonnes, distributed across Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru, and Padur. An additional 6.5 million tonnes of strategic crude oil reserves are under construction in Chandikhol, Odisha, and Padur, Karnataka. These reserves are critical for energy security, as evidenced by India’s coordinated release of 5 million barrels of crude oil in November 2021 with other major consumers to stabilize global prices. India had bought crude oil at $19 a barrel in 2020 to fill up the reserves, and in the process, saved $685.11 million.