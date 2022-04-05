India Inc raises record green capital of $19 bn in 2021

At USD 250 billion, this is an all-time high and a significant increase over 2020 levels. As part of our USD 1.5 trillion by 2030 sustainable finance goal announced last April, we have made tremendous progress towards mobilising and scaling capital deployment to drive environmental and social change in line with the UN's sustainable development goals, it said in a statement issued from its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}