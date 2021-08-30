India Inc’s race to raise the ESG quotient

“ESG is not a label, but it’s a way of doing sustainable business. Many businesses have embraced it decades back and it is firmly in their DNA and they don’t have to position themselves with the new narrative in town. But some are discovering its virtues now when faced with (an) existential crisis. But can they change colour overnight? After all, organizations are living organisms. They can’t change their ways of working overnight. So, they are busy changing their narrative and positioning first," said Aggarwal, who is also managing director of Fortum India Pvt. Ltd.