India Inc. unscathed for now from power crisis, but threat persists: Crisil

NEW DELHI: Rationing of coal supplies to non-power sectors, increase in production by state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) and participation from captive miners may have helped India Inc. avoid a major power crisis, however the ‘threat still looms’, according to a CRISIL report.

Fuel inventory levels are most critical in Bihar, followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the report added. India’s daily electricity consumption has crossed 4 billion units (BU) resulting in a 18% in coal consumption during August-September when compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

Coal supplies to India’s power plants are to be increased to 2.2 million tonnes (mt) daily to help fuel stocks reach 10 mt by Diwali from the current levels of around 7.5 mt. This was decided after a meeting of coal minister Pralhad Joshi, power and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh and railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

“Regulated coal supplies to non-power sectors and allowing participation of captive miners amid an increase in production by the key supplier – Coal India – may help corporate India avoid what appeared to be a major power crisis in the making until recently, but the threat still looms when power demand picks up from here," the Crisil report said.

Depleted coal stocks at power plants have fuelled concerns about a possible electricity shortage. This assumes significance given that coal-fuelled power projects totalling 202.22 gigawatt (GW) remain the mainstay of India’s power generation and account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity.

“Coal stocks are unlikely to improve to the previous level of 15-18 days inventory anytime soon. Also, availability of rakes and a pick-up in power demand in March-May will be the key monitorables from here," the report said.

With power plants burning 1.85-1.87 mt of coal everyday to generate electricity, the strategy agreed uopn is to stock 3 lakh tonne per day resulting in an addition of 3 mt fossil fuel stock over a period of 10 days. Also, with lower electricity demand expected in November, the plan is to build up an additional stock of around 6 mt next month, taking total stock to 16 mt by end November.

“CRISIL Research estimates overall growth in power demand for the current fiscal at close to 7%," said the report, adding that, “Over the next three months, given the criticality of the current coal crisis, average demand would be lower than in the past few months, an analysis of five-year data trends shows. While this may offer temporary respite, the real monitorable for power availability would be the March-May period when temperatures begin to soar. Therefore, a build-up in coal inventories before end-February is crucial."

While fuel supplies to power plants have improved, the impact of the crunch is now being felt by other coal fuelled industries such as aluminium that claim inadequate fossil fuel to fire their smelters for producing the non-ferrous metal.

“Our interactions with sources across key clusters in these 10 sectors indicate no major impact on production just before the festive season. Nevertheless, for instance, south-based cement players and, to a certain extent, non-power users like aluminium players are bearing a part of the brunt," the report said.

According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA) as on 19 October, India’s 135 coal fuelled power projects totalling 165.066 GW had four days of stocks. Of these, 119 coal projects totalling 129.86 GW had four days of stocks and 16 plants located near coal mines totalling 35.2 GW capacity had six days of fuel stocks.

“To recall, a surge in power demand amid rapidly dwindling coal inventories, higher prices of imported coal, delayed payments to power producers, long dry spells impacting hydro power generation, and maintenance shutdowns at nuclear plants has had a domino effect on the sector in recent months. Storms in some coal mining belts have impacted supply further, worsening the situation," the report said.

Fuel stocks at India’s power plants had depleted to 7.3 mt on 7 October and 8 October. In 2018-19, fuel stocks had fallen to 10.1 mt at power projects. This despite India having the world’s fourth largest reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal.

While CIL’s production target is 660 mt for the current financial year, offtake is expected to be 740 mt. Around 39 mt is available at CIL mines for transportation to power plants. According to the union coal ministry, India’s largest coal miner may be unable to meet its reduced annual production target of 660 mt.

