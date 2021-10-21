India Inc. unscathed for now from power crisis, but threat persists: Crisil

“CRISIL Research estimates overall growth in power demand for the current fiscal at close to 7%," said the report, adding that, “Over the next three months, given the criticality of the current coal crisis, average demand would be lower than in the past few months, an analysis of five-year data trends shows. While this may offer temporary respite, the real monitorable for power availability would be the March-May period when temperatures begin to soar. Therefore, a build-up in coal inventories before end-February is crucial."