India's investment in new gas infrastructure must be a balancing act: IEEFA

The government is planning to expand gas’s share of the energy scene to 15% by 2030 from the current 6%, with particular focus on increasing use in the cooking and transport sectors. Major investments have begun in rapidly increasing the availability of this largely imported fossil fuel via infrastructure for importing, transport and distribution. Domestic production is tipped to rise thanks to new gas discoveries, even if the domestic price cap reduces the incentive for Indian producers to take on this risk.

