India is in midst of a major transformative shift in its energy sector: Pradhan

Pradhan highlighted several initiatives that are spearheaded by the Indian oil & gas industry to broaden the Renewable Energy canvas, and also are also offering enormous investment opportunities. “We have embarked on a major biofuel programme in the country, which has huge investment opportunities. Biofuel is not just science but also a Mantra that will provide a new energy to not only India but also the entire world. It has the power to create a balance between our environment and economic development.We have launched the National Biofuel Policy (NBP) in 2018 to promote biofuels in mass scale with a target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol and 5% of bio-diesel by 2030. We are setting up twelve 2G Ethanol Bio-Refineries in 11 States with an overall capacity of 1100 Kilo Litre per Day (KLPD)."