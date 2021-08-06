NEW DELHI: In an attempt to boost domestic hydrocarbon production, the petroleum and natural ministry launched the sixth bid round on Friday under the liberal open acreage licensing programme (OALP). In the latest round, around 35,346 sq. km. have been offered to investors.

According to a statement from the ministry, 21 blocks are on offer across 11 sedimentary basins and includes 15 onland blocks, four shallow water blocks and two ultra deep water blocks.

India’s domestic energy production has been low. In what doesn’t bode well for the country’s energy security, India’s crude and oil and gas production fell 5.22% and 8.06% respectively in the last financial year.

“It is expected that this Bid Round VI would generate immediate exploration work commitment of around USD 300-400 million. An area of 156,580 sq. km. has already been awarded under past bid rounds OALP Bid Rounds (I to V). This Bid Round-VI is expected to add further 35,346 sq. km, taking the total area for exploration to 191,926 sq. km. under the HELP regime," the statement said.

The submission deadline is 6 October. The government has opened up markets to the private sector for retail outlets, implemented the discovered small fields policy, the Hydrocarbon Exploration Licensing Policy (HELP) and the Open Acreage Licensing Policy and allowed marketing and pricing freedom for gas produced from deep and ultra deep water areas and coal-bed methane fields.

“In continuation of its focus on aggressive acceleration of E&P activities, the Government has now launched the OALP Bid Round-VI for International Competitive Bidding with effect from August 6, 2021," the statement said.

With domestic production unable to cater to the ever-increasing demand, India will depend on imports in the foreseeable future. India is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and widen trade deficit. Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave before recovering to 73.54 a barrel in July, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

“The Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) offered the potential investors freedom to carve out blocks of their choice through submission of Expression of Interest (EoI). The EoI window is open round the year and the investors need to wait for periodic launch of bid rounds," the statement said.

Some of the terms of these bid rounds include reduced royalty rates, no oil cess, marketing and pricing freedom, round the year bidding, a single license to cover both conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources and exploration permission during the entire contract period.

“Bid Round-IV onwards bidding rounds are being carried out under the further liberalized policy terms, which focused on production maximization with higher weightage to Committed Work Programme in Category I basin and no revenue share bids required for less explored Category II & III basins," the statement added.

