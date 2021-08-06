India launches sixth OALP bid round

With domestic production unable to cater to the ever-increasing demand, India will depend on imports in the foreseeable future. India is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and widen trade deficit. Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April last year during the first wave before recovering to 73.54 a barrel in July, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.

