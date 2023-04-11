‘India likely to have added over 15 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY23’3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- As per its climate targets, India plans to achieve a total renewable energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030 and reach net zero carbon emission by 2070
NEW DELHI : India is likely to have added over 15 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY23 surpassing the level achieved in the previous fiscal (FY22), said Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, secretary, union ministry of new and renewable energy.
