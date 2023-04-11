‘India likely to have added over 15 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY23’

Outlining the government’s plans to add 50 GW per annum till 2030, Bhalla said: “We intend to bid for 50 GW per annum of standard bidding in RE capacity for the next five years. The latest figures for 2022-23 are not there. In the preious year, 2021-22, we added 15 GW of RE capacity, that was a record high for India. For FY22-23, which has just ended we hope to surpass that. So, from 14-15 GW of per annum capacity, which we are installing, now we are taking it to 50 GW per year."

