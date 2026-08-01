India secures LNG supplies till September amid fresh escalation in West Asia war

New Delhi: India has secured adequate supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet demand till September by widening the sourcing of the fuel from the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Angola following Iranian attacks on Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, the world's largest LNG production and export hub.
The development is significant for the world’s fourth-largest LNG importer. Gas supplies to India were a serious concern after the US-Israel war on Iran broke out on 28 February, forcing the government to restrict industrial use.