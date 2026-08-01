India secures LNG supplies till September amid fresh escalation in West Asia war

“We forecast the volume of US LNG exports to grow by approximately 10% year-on-year in winter 2025-26,” said Benjamin Gage, founder of Balance Point Research LLC, an LNG data-tracking firm. “While this will not completely replace the lost volumes from the Persian Gulf, the extra supply will help soften any weather-driven price volatility that occurs. It will also allow Indian buyers to bid into a wider pool of cargoes.”