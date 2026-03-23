New Delhi: India imports around 50% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) requirements from West Asia, and most of it is sourced from Qatar. With the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Ras Laffan industrial City, a large chunk of India's imports are halted. This supply crunch may impact several downstream industries in India including fertilizers and steel. Mint takes a look at the impact of war on the country's gas supplies.
As the West Asian crisis prolongs, how is India placed on the natural gas front?
SummaryThe blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and extensive damage to Qatar’s Ras Laffan facilities have halted a massive portion of India’s LNG imports, triggering force majeure declarations by GAIL and Petronet.
New Delhi: India imports around 50% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) requirements from West Asia, and most of it is sourced from Qatar. With the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on Ras Laffan industrial City, a large chunk of India's imports are halted. This supply crunch may impact several downstream industries in India including fertilizers and steel. Mint takes a look at the impact of war on the country's gas supplies.
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