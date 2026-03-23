As the West Asian crisis prolongs, how is India placed on the natural gas front?

Q. What has been the impact of the supply crunch?

India, along with other energy-importing nations, has been impacted by the supply squeeze owing to the war in West Asia. Following QatarEnergy's announcement of force majeure of its operations this month, as its Ras Laffan plant was hit, both Petronet and GAIL announced force majeure for consumers in India. The government has already cut supplies to industries and fertilizer plants to prioritize availability for domestic consumers. The fertilizer sector has been allocated 70% of its average natural gas consumption in the past six months, and other industrial consumers like tea and manufacturing units would get 80% of their pre-war average supplies. According to reports, the steel industry sought government support to increase allocations of LNG and propane, a key component of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), whose supplies have also been curtailed for non-domestic consumers.