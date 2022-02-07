New Delhi: India is looking to connect ASEAN Power Grid and expand this grid integration beyond the grouping to the Indian sub-continent in line with the “One Sun One World One Grid" initiative.

R.K. Singh, Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, applauded ASEAN efforts to achieve the development of an ASEAN Power Grid and said that India foresees opportunities to expand this grid integration beyond ASEAN to the Indian sub-continent in line with the “One Sun One World One Grid" initiative.

He further said that India and ASEAN can work together to develop an entire ecosystem for renewables that promotes knowledge sharing, capacity building and technical assistance.

The ASEAN-India High Level Conference on Renewable Energy, being organized by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of External Affairs of Government of India commenced on Monday. The theme of the conference is: “Experience and Innovations for Integrated Renewables Market".

The Ministerial session was addressed by Energy Ministers and their senior representatives from the ASEAN member countries.

The dignitaries talked about the renewable energy ambitions, progress made and priority areas for their countries and reiterated their commitment to taking India-ASEAN cooperation in the sector forward. Director General, International Solar Alliance (ISA) briefed the Ministers on the vision and plans of the ISA and potential benefits for ASEAN member countries joining the alliance.

Singh added that India will work closely with the Indonesian Presidency on facilitating as well as accelerating the global energy transition. He reiterated India’s commitment to work together with ASEAN to establish a strong relationship in the renewables sector based on the foundation of historical and cultural ties between ASEAN and India.

