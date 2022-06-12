India loses challenge against $111 million arbitration award to RIL, Shell

The court dismissed India’s argument under section 68, which had claimed the tribunal’s failure to apply principles of Indian constitutional law which caused ‘substantial injustice’
The union government has lost its appeal at an English High Court against a $111 million arbitrational award to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Shell-owned BG Exploration and Production India Ltd in production sharing contracts concerning Tapti and Panna-Mukta offshore oil fields in India.
In January last year, an arbitration tribunal ruled in favour of the two oil and gas companies. In its partial final award, the tribunal had awarded Reliance and BG Exploration around $111 million of the total $260 million sought by them.
Government challenged the award under sections 68 and 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 of Britain. The court dismissed India’s argument under section 68, which had claimed the tribunal’s failure to apply principles of Indian constitutional law which caused “substantial injustice".
“There is no basis to argue that the Tribunal failed to deal with them so as to constitute a serious irregularity. In light of that there is no need to consider whether substantial injustice occurred," said the judgement dated 9 June.
Dismissing the argument of the government that the award is contrary to public policy, the court said that the challenge “goes nowhere".
The matter dates back to December 2010 when RIL and Shell-owned BG Exploration & Production India dragged the Indian government to arbitration over cost recovery provisions, profits due to the government among other dues. Through the arbitration, Reliance and BG Exploration sought to raise the limit of cost that could be recovered from sale of oil and gas before profits are shared with the government.
The union government also raised counter claims over expenditure incurred, inflated sales, excess cost recovery and short accounting.
In October 2016, an arbitration panel issued a final partial award (FPA) upholding the Centre’s view that the profit from the fields should be calculated after deducting the prevailing tax of 33% and not the 50% rate that existed earlier. The three member panel also upheld that the cost recovery in the contract is fixed at $545 million in Tapti gas field and $577.5 million in Panna-Mukta oil and gas field, turning down the companies’ appeal to raise the cost provision by $365 million and $62.5 million in Tapti and in Panna-Mukta oil an gas fields respectively.
Post this favourable verdict, the Indian government sought $3.85 billion in dues from RIL and BG Exploration, following which the companies challenged the 2016 verdict before the English High Court. The High Court in April 2018 remitted one of the challenges issues back to the arbitral tribunal for reconsideration.
On January 29, 2021, the arbitration tribunal ruled in favour of the two companies, wherein it awarded Reliance and BG around $111 million.
In the Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) joint venture, ONGC held 40% stake, while RIL and BG Exploration owned 30% stake each. BG Exploration is a subsidiary of Shell India.
RIL and BG Exploration transferred their stake in the two oil and gas fields ONGC in December 2019 as the 25 year production sharing contracts ended. Tapti had ceased production in 2016 and output from Panna-Mukta oilfield also has declined over the years.
Queries sent to the union ministry of petroleum and natural gas, Reliance Industries and Shell remained unanswered till press time.