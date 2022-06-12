India loses challenge against $111 million arbitration award to RIL, Shell

In October 2016, an arbitration panel issued a final partial award (FPA) upholding the Centre’s view that the profit from the fields should be calculated after deducting the prevailing tax of 33% and not the 50% rate that existed earlier. The three member panel also upheld that the cost recovery in the contract is fixed at $545 million in Tapti gas field and $577.5 million in Panna-Mukta oil and gas field, turning down the companies’ appeal to raise the cost provision by $365 million and $62.5 million in Tapti and in Panna-Mukta oil an gas fields respectively.