India may call bids for setting up green hydrogen plants

“Post Covid-19, hydrogen has gained momentum and it is given priority in the green recovery or sustainable energy plan in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Spain and USA. European Union recently issued a Hydrogen Strategy for a Climate-Neutral Europe. Spain also approved a Hydrogen Roadmap while one in Canada is expected soon. Germany fixed a target of 5 GW of electrolysers by 2030 and another 5 GW by 2040. India should consider hydrogen more seriously and should have a Green Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap on fast track," said Reji Kumar Pillai, president, India Smart Grid Forum.