India may import Venezuelan crude at discounted prices: S&P Global
India used to be a regular buyer of Venezuelan crude oil grades prior to the imposition of US sanctions
New Delhi: Indian refiners are likely to import crude oil from Venezuela at a discounted rate after the US eased sanctions on oil from the Latin American country, according to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Next Story
₹871.54.95%
₹86.931.53%
₹3930.69%
₹50.640.65%
₹236.55-0.72%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message