India may mandate locally made inverters, domestic battery components under next rooftop solar scheme

Rituraj Baruah
4 min read12 Oct 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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Reducing reliance on imported equipment and components could strengthen India's energy security while creating demand for domestic manufacturers of inverters, batteries and their components. (Mint)
Summary
The scheme currently provides subsidies of up to 40% to households installing rooftop solar panels and aims to provide up to 300 units of free electricity a month to 10 million households.

India is considering requiring locally made inverters and a minimum share of domestic components in batteries under the next phase of its flagship rooftop solar scheme, new and renewable energy secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said in an interview.

The proposed requirements are being weighed as part of the next phase of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which runs until March next year. They would extend the government’s local-manufacturing push beyond solar modules and cells to other parts of the rooftop solar value chain.

Reducing reliance on imported equipment and components could strengthen India's energy security while creating demand for domestic manufacturers of inverters, batteries and their components. The proposed measures would extend the government's push for local manufacturing beyond solar modules and cells to other parts of the rooftop solar value chain.

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The scheme currently provides subsidies of up to 40% to households installing rooftop solar panels and aims to provide up to 300 units of free electricity a month to 10 million households, with an outlay of 75,000 crore. The government already maintains approved lists of models and manufacturers (ALMM) for solar modules and cells used in government-supported schemes, including projects supplying electricity to distribution companies.

The second phase is still at the conceptual stage, with the ministry considering recommendations from various stakeholders, Sarangi said.

“The contours of Surya Ghar’s follow-up scheme are yet to be finalized,” Sarangi said. “Domestic manufacturing needs to be ensured, domestic manufacturing of solar inverters, mandatory use of battery and DCR (domestic content requirement) for batteries may have to be enforced. We have got several ideas and recommendations.”

India remains a net importer of batteries, with its supply chain heavily dependent on imports of materials such as lithium, cathodes and anodes. Policy initiatives, including production-linked incentive schemes, are aimed at supporting domestic battery manufacturing.

India had earlier imposed a safeguard duty on solar cells and modules imported from China and Malaysia, which expired on 29 July 2021. Following the expiration of the safeguard duty, India imposed steep Basic Customs Duty (BCD) of 20% on solar cells and 40% on solar modules starting April 1, 2022, to discourage imports and enhance domestic manufacturing.

Current fiscal target

Sarangi said the scheme is gaining momentum but may fall short of its target of 10 million installations by the end of the current fiscal year. The ministry expects to meet the target with a possible extension of one or two months.

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“We will probably go a little above 85 lakh. Maybe, if we are lucky, 90 lakh. But for another 10 lakh, maybe we will ask for another one or two months’ time,” he said.

Mint recently reported that the finance ministry had asked banks to speed up loan processing under the rooftop solar scheme, seeking to reduce turnaround times to less than 10 days from 17 days at public sector banks and 19 days at private banks. The ministry has also asked private banks to increase lending under the scheme.

India's rooftop solar sector has the potential to expand to 132 GW from about 17 GW installed so far, with annual demand estimated at 9-15 GW through 2030, according to a recent report by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA), an industry body representing solar cell manufacturers.

The report, titled ``Residential Rooftop Solar Market Sizing and Growth Outlook,'' estimates that the market has about 115 GW of untapped potential, creating an opportunity to promote domestic manufacturing of components including solar cells, modules, inverters and balance-of-system equipment.

In a report in March, the parliamentary standing committee on energy raised concerns about the scheme's progress, citing underutilization of funds and failure to meet physical targets. It noted that implementation was initially affected by the model code of conduct ahead of the 2024 general election, as well as delays in inspections, commissioning, net metering, financing and subsidy disbursement.

The committee also identified persistent resistance from power distribution companies as a major obstacle to wider rooftop solar adoption, citing concerns that consumers switching to solar could reduce their conventional electricity consumption and erode distribution companies' revenues.

Sarangi said the ministry aims to sustain the addition of renewable energy capacity, which will require more battery energy storage systems and pumped-storage projects.

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India's installed solar capacity stood at 168.04 GW at the end of August. Of this, about 124 GW was in ground-mounted projects, 32.6 GW in grid-connected rooftop installations, including those at households, government offices and institutions, 4.8 GW in hybrid projects and 6.6 GW in off-grid solar. India ranks third globally in renewable energy capacity after China and the US, according to the ministry.

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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