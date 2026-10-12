India may mandate locally made inverters, domestic battery components under next rooftop solar scheme

India is considering requiring locally made inverters and a minimum share of domestic components in batteries under the next phase of its flagship rooftop solar scheme, new and renewable energy secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said in an interview.
The proposed requirements are being weighed as part of the next phase of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which runs until March next year. They would extend the government’s local-manufacturing push beyond solar modules and cells to other parts of the rooftop solar value chain.