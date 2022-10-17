India may not join US-led push to cap prices of Russia oil

“Beyond that, we’re not trying to sign up additional countries to a coalition. None of the coalition countries are buying Russian oil or will buy Russian oil. And none of the countries outside the coalition are really important suppliers of any of those financial services. So, we, the members of the coalition, will implement the price cap once it’s adopted and make sure that the suppliers of insurance, trade, finance and other financial services that may be provided throughout the world can only be provided if the purchase of oil by whichever country occurs at a price below the price cap," Yellen added.