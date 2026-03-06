India is weighing a plan to prioritize natural gas supply to critical sectors after LNG (liquefied natural gas) shipments from Qatar were disrupted following an attack on QatarEnergy’s Ras Laffan liquefaction complex on Monday, three people aware of the matter said.
India may prioritize gas supply to CGD after Qatar disruption
SummaryAccording to officials, if such a move is implemented, gas allocation for CGD networks—which involve piped cooking gas for households and compressed natural gas for transport—may be increased, with supplies diverted from non-priority sectors such as industries and power.
