New Delhi: India is exploring the possibility of storing crude oil in US’ Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of its energy security strategy.

Such an arrangement, discussed at the second India-US strategic energy partnership ministerial on Friday will help India, the world’s third largest oil importer to tackle emergency situations and help it tide over short-term supply disruptions.

“The sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to begin cooperation on Strategic Petroleum Reserves operation and maintenance, including exchange of information and best practices. They also discussed the possibility of India storing oil in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to increase their nation’s strategic oil stockpile," the two countries said in a joint statement.

India will have oil reserves equivalent to at least 87 days of net imports, once the $1.6 billion second phase of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves (ISPR) programme, which aims to add 12 days of crude storage, is operational. These facilities together will help support 22 days of India’s crude oil requirements. Indian refiners also maintain 65 days of crude storage, taking the total tally to 87 days.

In comparison, IEA countries hold 1.55 billion barrels of public emergency oil stocks. In addition, 650 million barrels are held by industry under government obligations, and can be released as needed.

India has an existing storage capacity of 5.3 million tonnes (mt) at Visakhapatnam (1.33mt), Mangaluru (1.5 mt) and Padur (2.5mt) built at an investment of $600 million in the first phase. This is operational and can support 9.5 days of net imports. In addition, the NDA government has approved the construction of an additional 6.5 mt of strategic crude oil reserves at Chandikhol (4 mt) in Odisha and Padur (2.5 mt) in Karnataka.

The ministerial comes in the backdrop of tensions between China and India, the world’s second and third largest crude oil importer, respectively. Also, India’s petroleum product consumption has sharply recovered from the lowest slump recorded since 2007, after the disruption caused by the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China.

“The SEP (strategic energy partnership) also supports USG (United States Government) efforts under the AsiaEDGE initiative, which establishes India as a strong energy partner in the Indo-Pacific region," said the statement after the ministerial was co-chaired by India’ petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and US energy secretary Dan Brouillette.

To counter Beijing, the US is seeking a bigger role for India in stabilizing and maintaining the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region—a large swathe of land and sea stretching all the way from the west coast of the US to the shores of east Africa.

With the US pitching itself as a preferred energy partner, India has been recalibrating its crude sourcing strategy in the backdrop of the growing uncertainties to buffer its consumers from the spike in global prices.

The bilateral hydrocarbon trade between the two democracies was $ 9.2 billion during 2019-20. India has been sourcing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, with Indian companies investing $4 billion in US shale gas assets. With India’s energy demand expected to grow at 4.2% per year over the next 25 years, it has contracted 9 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG from the US, making it the sixth-largest buyer of US LNG. Also, Indian Oil Corp., the country’s largest refiner, has inked term contracts for US crude oil.

India elevated the India-US energy dialogue to a strategic energy partnership (SEP) in February 2018 after the first ministerial held in New Delhi on 17 April 2018 between Pradhan and then US energy secretary Rick Perry.

However, Petronet LNG Ltd’ plans to invest in Tellurian Inc’s US Gulf Coast project has hit the skids. Petronet was to spend $2.5 billion for an 18% equity stake in the $28 billion Driftwood LNG terminal, the largest outside holding so far in the project, and negotiate the purchase of 5 million tonnes of gas per annum. It was tipped to be one of the largest foreign investments in the US for shipping shale gas abroad.

