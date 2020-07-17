India may store crude oil in US' strategic petroleum reserves

The bilateral hydrocarbon trade between the two democracies was $ 9.2 billion during 2019-20. India has been sourcing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, with Indian companies investing $4 billion in US shale gas assets. With India’s energy demand expected to grow at 4.2% per year over the next 25 years, it has contracted 9 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of LNG from the US, making it the sixth-largest buyer of US LNG. Also, Indian Oil Corp., the country’s largest refiner, has inked term contracts for US crude oil.