India requires 1.32 mn EV charging stations by 2030: CII report2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:39 PM IST
The fervent support for electric vehicles from both the central and state governments has led to increased consumer options and awareness, contributing to an exponential surge in EV uptake during 2022
New Delhi: India may need a minimum of 1.32 million charging stations by 2030 to facilitate the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), according to a report released by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on ‘Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicle’.
