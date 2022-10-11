NEW DELHI : ASSOCHAM President Sumant Sinha on Tuesday said that India’s policymaking for green energy should be responsive to developments in other countries in terms of providing incentives for nascent sectors like green hydrogen in a bid to make the country a competitive export hub in the segment.

Speaking at the International Energy Summit, Sinha noted that the Centre is keen to make India an export hub for green hydrogen.

“Indian companies can also look at opportunities outside of India and green hydrogen is one such opportunity where green hydrogen is going to be tradeable across borders. Clearly in this area you can’t have static policy. We have seen that other countries around the world have also changed their policies quite dramatically. Therefore India needs to be responsive to what other countries are doing if we want to be competitive as an export for things like green hydrogen which are going to be quite global in nature," he said.

Government has also released the national green hydrogen policy and a comprehensive green hydrogen mission is in the works.

The ReNew Power CEO also said along with growth in the renewable energy space there is ample scope in the manufacturing as well.

“It’s no secret that India has been terrific in creating a green economy. We have created a strong foundation across different sectors to really grow the sector. We have about 12% of renewable energy in the grid so far and we have a long way to go. The target is to get this number to 30% by 2030, so there is a lot of room for growth there. From manufacturing to development to consumer industries there are a lot of opportunities in the business side as well,“ he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP and member of the standing committee on energy said that the government is emphasizing on developing non-fossil fuel energy and solar energy has already taken a quantum jump.

“We have achieved our target of 40% of power generation from green sources as per the 2016 Paris Climate Accords well ahead of time. We are setting the target for 300 GW of solar energy by 2030. The vast expanse of our country presents exciting opportunities, the western parts have abundant sunshine while the eastern part enjoys heavy rainfall enabling us to harness different sources of green energy," he said.