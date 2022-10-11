‘India needs responsive policymaking to become competitive green hydrogen export hub’2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 08:35 PM IST
- Sumant Sinha noted that the Centre is keen to make India an export hub for green hydrogen
NEW DELHI : ASSOCHAM President Sumant Sinha on Tuesday said that India’s policymaking for green energy should be responsive to developments in other countries in terms of providing incentives for nascent sectors like green hydrogen in a bid to make the country a competitive export hub in the segment.